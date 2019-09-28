Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s results

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.55 25.32M -3.20 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 21 0.64 100.30M -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Prothena Corporation plc and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 305,797,101.45% -38.4% -25% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 488,315,481.99% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Current Ratio is 27.9. Meanwhile, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 8 of the 10 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.