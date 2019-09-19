Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 425.83 N/A -3.20 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Prothena Corporation plc and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 102.41% and its consensus price target is $18.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 79.5%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.