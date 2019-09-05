Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 407.92 N/A -3.20 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 23.43 N/A -4.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Insmed Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility and Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s beta is 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Prothena Corporation plc and Insmed Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 140.59% and its consensus price target is $39.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Insmed Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.