Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 391.01 N/A -3.20 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.18 N/A -1.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta which is 128.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. On the competitive side is, ImmunoGen Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 80.3%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.