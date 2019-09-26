Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|10
|391.01
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|9.18
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Prothena Corporation plc and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Risk & Volatility
Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta which is 128.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. On the competitive side is, ImmunoGen Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Prothena Corporation plc and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 80.3%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than ImmunoGen Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats ImmunoGen Inc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
