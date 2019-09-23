Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 416.38 N/A -3.20 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.90 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prothena Corporation plc and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 65%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.