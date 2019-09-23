Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|10
|416.38
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|108.62
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Prothena Corporation plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Risk and Volatility
Prothena Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Current Ratio is 27.9. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Prothena Corporation plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 176.24%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 60.4% respectively. Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 90.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
