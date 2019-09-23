Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 416.38 N/A -3.20 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 108.62 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Prothena Corporation plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Current Ratio is 27.9. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Prothena Corporation plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 176.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 60.4% respectively. Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 90.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.