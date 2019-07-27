Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 433.10 N/A -3.20 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.17 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.37 beta means Prothena Corporation plc’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 55.9%. Insiders owned roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.