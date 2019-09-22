Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 416.38 N/A -3.20 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 253.66 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Prothena Corporation plc and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 89.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.