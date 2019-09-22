Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|10
|416.38
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|253.66
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Prothena Corporation plc and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
Liquidity
27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 89.08%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
