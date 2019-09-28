Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

This is a contrast between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.55 25.32M -3.20 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 305,797,101.45% -38.4% -25% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,268,466,632.71% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk & Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Prothena Corporation plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $2, with potential upside of 276.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 17.5%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.