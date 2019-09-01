Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 419.31 N/A -3.20 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Prothena Corporation plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 148.28% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.