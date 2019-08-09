Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 426.94 N/A -3.20 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.79 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Prothena Corporation plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.24 beta indicates that Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus price target and a -8.56% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.