Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.55 25.32M -3.20 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.10 38.86M -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Prothena Corporation plc and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 305,797,101.45% -38.4% -25% Ardelyx Inc. 933,461,446.07% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s beta is 1.86 which is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ardelyx Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 85.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 82.8% respectively. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.