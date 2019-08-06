Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

We are contrasting Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 400.79 N/A -3.20 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prothena Corporation plc and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.