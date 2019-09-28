Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.55 25.32M -3.20 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 305,797,101.45% -38.4% -25% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 409,430,058.31% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Current Ratio is 27.9. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Prothena Corporation plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 16.8%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.