Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|8
|0.55
|25.32M
|-3.20
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|6.53M
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|305,797,101.45%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|409,430,058.31%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Current Ratio is 27.9. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Prothena Corporation plc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Prothena Corporation plc and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 16.8%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Prothena Corporation plc beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
