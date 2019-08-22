Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 362.15 N/A -3.20 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 82.14 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Prothena Corporation plc and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Prothena Corporation plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.