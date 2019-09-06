Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

This is a contrast between Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.42 N/A -1.58 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus target price and a 540.86% potential upside.

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.