Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.72 N/A -1.58 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 104.58 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Translate Bio Inc. which has a 7.7 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 151.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 58.3% respectively. 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.