Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s results

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.37 N/A -1.58 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 25.12 N/A -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is $16.5, which is potential 145.90% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.