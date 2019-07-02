Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.19 N/A -1.58 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 53.37 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 46.35%. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -64.81% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 78.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.