Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.19 N/A -1.58 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.27 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk & Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.