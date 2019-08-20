Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.66 N/A -1.58 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.53 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.71 beta. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 238.23% and its average target price is $10.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 37.1%. 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.