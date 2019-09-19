Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 7.97 N/A -1.58 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1107.40 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta which is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 25.8% respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.