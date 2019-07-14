Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.41 N/A -1.58 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Immunic Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 1.9%. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -64.81% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance.

On 5 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.