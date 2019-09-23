Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.27 N/A -1.58 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.35 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.71. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.