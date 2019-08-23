Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.72 N/A -1.58 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.50 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.71 beta. From a competition point of view, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and has 10.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -10.08% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.