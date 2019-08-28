Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.57 N/A -1.58 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.39 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Risk & Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 171.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.