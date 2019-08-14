Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.69 N/A -1.58 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 199 10.44 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 highlights Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.71 beta indicates that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation’s potential upside is 29.14% and its consensus target price is $250.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. About 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.