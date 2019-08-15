Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.60 N/A -1.58 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.68 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility and Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, with potential upside of 207.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.