Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.82 N/A -1.58 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 22.77 N/A -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.71. Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Aravive Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 30% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.