Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

This is a contrast between Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.22 N/A -1.58 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 62 111.46 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively AnaptysBio Inc. has a consensus target price of $75, with potential upside of 81.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has weaker performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.