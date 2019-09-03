Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

This is a contrast between Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.00 N/A -1.58 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.55 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 171.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus price target of $35.75, with potential upside of 138.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 45.5%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.