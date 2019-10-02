Reviewing Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 34.45M -1.58 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 4,269,426,199.03% -84% -64.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,927,324,776.06% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.71 beta means Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 171.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 371.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.