Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 858.90% at a $3.5 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
