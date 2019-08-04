Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 858.90% at a $3.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.