Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s 134.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 935.50% at a $3.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 110.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.