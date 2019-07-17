Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 717.76% and an $3.5 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 2.46% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.79%
|-28.87%
|-87.39%
|-78.21%
|-82.86%
|-83.39%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-8.45%
|-8.92%
|-14.88%
|0%
|0%
|-3.45%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
