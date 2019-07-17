Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 717.76% and an $3.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 2.46% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.