Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.56 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Volatility & Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 935.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 19.6%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.