Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

This is a contrast between Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 9.57 N/A -2.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Volatility and Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival NanoString Technologies Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 712.06% at a $3.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, which is potential -4.61% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.