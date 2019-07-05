Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 121 9.62 N/A 35.12 3.27

In table 1 we can see Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.35 beta which makes it 35.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 697.27% for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $3.5. On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 63.58% and its consensus price target is $191.67. Based on the results given earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.