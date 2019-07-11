Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

Since Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Kodiak Sciences Inc. which has a 18.7 Current Ratio and a 18.7 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 710.19% and an $3.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 71.36%. The data provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 48.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 8.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.