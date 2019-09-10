Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.77 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 710.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.