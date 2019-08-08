Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.40 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Volatility & Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 42.5 and 42.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,037.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.