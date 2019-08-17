Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s results

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

$3.5 is Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,107.73%. Competitively DBV Technologies S.A. has an average price target of $17.25, with potential upside of 92.09%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than DBV Technologies S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 46.27% respectively. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance while DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.