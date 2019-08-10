Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. From a competition point of view, ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta which is 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 1,038.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.