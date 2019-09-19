Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

We are contrasting Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 242.86 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 178.16% at a $1 consensus price target. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.2 consensus price target and a 110.91% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 81.8%. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.