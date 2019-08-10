Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.58 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.42 beta indicates that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Codexis Inc. has beta of -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Codexis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 1,038.95%. Codexis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 average target price and a 67.61% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Codexis Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 92.2%. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.