Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s results

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.73 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$3.5 is Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,005.15%. On the other hand, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 13.04% and its consensus target price is $75. The results provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 86.2%. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.