Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 701.71% for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $3. Competitively the consensus price target of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 105.13% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.