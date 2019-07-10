Reviewing Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB)’s and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)’s results

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.57 N/A -2.13 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 22 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.59

Table 1 demonstrates Protective Insurance Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Protective Insurance Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 13.3% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation -0.73% -3.56% -29.35% -28.85% -28.88% -2.4% National General Holdings Corp. 1.39% 4.29% 22.79% -0.58% -3.85% 21.19%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -2.4% weaker performance while National General Holdings Corp. has 21.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors National General Holdings Corp. beats Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.