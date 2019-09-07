Reviewing Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB)’s and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)’s results

Both Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00 Markel Corporation 1,062 1.94 N/A 37.36 29.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Protective Insurance Corporation and Markel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Protective Insurance Corporation’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Markel Corporation’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Protective Insurance Corporation and Markel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 77.4%. Insiders owned 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Markel Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend while Markel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Markel Corporation beats Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.