Reviewing Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Protective Insurance Corporation has 59.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Protective Insurance Corporation has 4.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 50,397,553.52% -8.30% -2.20% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 8.24M 16 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.84 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is -97.57%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Protective Insurance Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.60% weaker performance while Protective Insurance Corporation’s rivals have 23.02% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

Protective Insurance Corporation has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Protective Insurance Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Protective Insurance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Protective Insurance Corporation’s competitors beat Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.